Apple Says Koss' Headphone IP Suit Breaches Confidentiality

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- After being sued last month by headphone maker Koss Corp. for allegedly infringing its patents for the "first-ever true wireless headphones" technology, Apple shot back with a declaratory judgment suit in California on Friday, saying Koss' complaint breaches a confidentiality agreement and is otherwise without merit. Apple claims that in 2017, the two companies signed a confidentiality agreement, at Koss' insistence, during discussions of a licensing agreement. Both parties agreed not to use their communications in litigation or other administrative court proceedings "for any purpose," but Koss' complaint is littered with breaches of the confidentiality agreement, Apple said. "Koss' willful violation...

