Iron Ore Investor Seeks OK Of $115M Award Against Egypt

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Finnish businessman is urging a D.C. federal court to enforce an arbitral award against Egypt worth some $115 million, which he won after his iron ore project was shut down by the Egyptian government and he was thrown in jail for more than three years on trumped-up misappropriation of funds charges. Mohamed Abdel Raouf Bahgat told the court in his Friday petition that Egypt has failed to pay any part of the approximately $115 million he is owed under the award, issued late last year after a tribunal concluded that Cairo had violated two international treaties when it arrested him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS