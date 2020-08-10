ComEd, Ill. Speaker Hit With $450M Rico Suit Over Bribery Plot

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A group of Commonwealth Edison customers hit the utility, several company personnel and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan with a $450 million civil racketeering suit Monday following the company's recent admission that certain employees bribed the speaker's associates in exchange for favorable legislation. The customers' suit claims the eight-year bribery scheme, which ComEd acknowledged in a deferred prosecution agreement, amounted to an unlawful association-in-fact enterprise that caused them to pay at least $150 million in wrongfully assessed electricity costs. They claim they're entitled to that amount in damages and at least $300 million in trebled damages under the Racketeer Influenced and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS