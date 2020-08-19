Holland & Knight Adds Corporate Atty From Winston & Strawn

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight has added as a partner a former Winston & Strawn attorney who specializes in capital markets and securities matters and whose clients include businesses in the construction, financial services and retail industries. Robin Feiner joined the New York office of Holland & Knight LLP in its Northeast corporate, M&A and securities practice group, the firm said Aug. 10. Feiner's work includes helping clients with their securities and corporate issues, as well as initial public offerings and follow on offerings, she said. Feiner said she draws on her more than 10 years of experience working in investment banking at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS