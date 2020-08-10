Del. Court Revives Part Of Caterpillar Antitrust Suit In Fla.

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge agreed Monday to transfer to Florida previously dismissed claims in a long-running antitrust suit alleging Caterpillar, Komatsu and certain equipment dealers tried to strong-arm a competitor out of the construction equipment business, but said claims against the two manufacturers would stay put. A pair of opinions from U.S. District Richard G. Andrews produced mixed results for plaintiff International Construction Products LLC, which has alleged that the two construction equipment giants worked together with the help of a handful of their dealers to block it from selling new Chinese construction equipment directly to end users. The judge rejected motions...

