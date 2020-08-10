LA Vape Flavor Ban Survives Tobacco Industry Challenge

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by a group of tobacco companies challenging a ban on flavored tobacco products put in place by Los Angeles County, saying federal law gives states and localities the power to ban the sale of tobacco products. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer granted a motion by Los Angeles and its board of supervisors to dismiss a lawsuit brought by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., American Snuff Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc. over the ban, which the county put in place last fall to limit...

