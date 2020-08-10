Fed Circ. Revives Boeing Challenge To Cost Accounting Rule

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit overturned a lower court's finding that Boeing had waived its challenge to a cost accounting regulation, finding Monday that the company could not have realistically sued before signing a $67 million fighter jet program contract that prompted the accounting dispute. The Court of Federal Claims misapplied a waiver doctrine when it ruled that the Boeing Co. had waived breach of contract claims against the Defense Contract Management Agency by failing to bring up an alleged clash between a clause under the Federal Acquisition Regulation and cost accounting laws before signing the F/A-18 deal, U.S. Circuit Judge Richard G....

