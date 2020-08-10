Amazon Aims To Sink Fired Driver's Retaliation Claim

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An Amazon unit is urging a New Jersey federal judge to toss a former delivery driver's lawsuit asserting he was fired for complaining about alleged wage violations, arguing that the retaliation claims should be lodged in the previous complaint he filed about his compensation. The new lawsuit by Robert Harper runs afoul of Third Circuit precedent aiming to reduce duplicative litigation, Amazon.com Services Inc. argued in a dismissal brief Friday. The online retail giant invoked the federal appeals court's 2008 decision in McKenna v. City of Philadelphia, an excessive force suit against the police in which the litigant had previously sued...

