FCC Says Times Are A-Changin' As It Dumps Radio Dupe Rule

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has officially killed the so-called radio duplication rule, which for more than 50 years has banned local radio stations that share an owner from airing a certain amount of overlapping content. The shift, which was announced Friday, should help struggling stations stay afloat at a time when the industry is in upheaval, the agency said, noting that the radio market has changed considerably since the rule was last touched in 1992 and even more since it was originally drafted in 1964. But the FCC's Democratic commissioners are not on board with the idea. When the agency first...

