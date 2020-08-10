Arbitration Denied In Calif. Nursing Home Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Southern California nursing home must face an elder abuse and wrongful death lawsuit after a state appeals court ruled in a published opinion that the patient's adult children, as temporary conservators for their mother, did not have the legal authority to sign an arbitration agreement. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fourth District on Friday affirmed the denial of a motion to compel arbitration in a suit accusing Silverado Senior Living Management Inc. of negligently causing the death of Elizabeth S. Holley, a 77-year-old patient with dementia. The suit filed by the patient's adult children, Diane and James...

