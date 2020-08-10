Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Top NYPD Ranks Closed To Women, 34-Year Veteran Claims

Law360, New York (August 10, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- While an NYPD woman trailblazer made her case to be chief of detectives last year, Commissioner Dermot Shea was distracted by his phone. Then, after ignoring her pitch, he gave the job to a man, according to a Manhattan federal court suit that says a "glass ceiling" hinders women.

Plaintiff Lori Pollock, formerly the NYPD's chief of crime control strategies, claims she was denied advancement to chief of detectives by Shea in late 2019, and was instead demoted to a community policing position and tasked with reporting up to a civilian.

Pollock, whose suit says she is the first woman ever...

