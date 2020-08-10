9th Circ. Resuscitates Calif. Superfund Cleanup Claim

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday revived the recovery claim of a slew of health care, chemical and defense companies against other firms over costs associated with the cleanup of a California Superfund site, saying a lower court wrongly determined the claim was time-barred. Siding with Boeing Co., Dow Chemical Co. and others, an appeals court panel said the 2007 settlement they inked with companies over shouldering cleanup costs for the Omega Chemical Corp. Superfund Site didn't start a three-year clock to try and recoup costs for additional cleanup from Union Pacific Railroad Co., Bodycote Thermal Processing Inc. and other companies that...

