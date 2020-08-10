Insurer Hit With Coverage Suit Over $25M Storm Damage

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee company is seeking up to $120 million in damages from Hartford Fire Insurance Co. due to the carrier's alleged delay to pay for its $25 million storm damages, according to a suit filed in Tennessee federal court Monday. SCF LLC said Hartford is trying to evade covering its loss by engaging in "a pattern of delay in an apparent hope" that it would give up its claim. The company alleged that it has suffered substantial harm and has been unable to repair the storm damages due to the financial hardship it was placed in by Hartford's purported failure to...

