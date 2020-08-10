Commerce Sets Early Duties On Aluminum Sheets

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday announced preliminary duties on aluminum entering the country from Bahrain, Brazil, India and Turkey, based on its initial findings that the countries are unfairly subsidizing exporters. Brazil and Turkey came away with relatively minor tariffs on their common alloy aluminum sheet exports, with the South American giant's margins set between 0.76% and 1.32% while exporters on the Anatolian Peninsula will pay margins between 0.07% and 3.15%. Bahrain and India received heavier penalties, with a 9.49% margin for the Persian Gulf island nation and duties between 4.55% and 34.84% for the South Asian powerhouse....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS