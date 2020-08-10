Arizona Must Face Bulk Of 'All Natural' Gummy Labeling Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Though a New York federal judge on Monday trimmed claims from a proposed class action alleging that Arizona Beverage Co. falsely labels its gummy snacks as "all natural," she found that the company still has to face allegations that it violated numerous state consumer protection laws. U.S. District Judge Allyne R. Ross rejected Arizona's argument that Christopher Silva's complaint didn't state a claim under New York's deceptive advertising laws because it didn't include allegations that he relied on alleged misstatements in a certain advertisement, finding that the argument was "entirely without merit." "The complaint includes an image of the packaging, and...

