Allergan Says Breast Implant MDL Claims Are Preempted

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Allergan Inc. is urging a New Jersey federal court to throw out claims in multidistrict litigation alleging that it hid the health risks of its textured breast implants, saying that because the implants' design, manufacture and marketing were approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the claims are preempted by federal law. In a 74-page motion filed Friday, Allergan said the breast implants are class III medical devices, under the FDA's highest level of scrutiny, requiring premarket approval for their manufacture and sale as well as post-approval oversight and reporting. The company argued that the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act expressly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS