AMC Takes 'Mickey' Singer By The Hand And Settles Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Singer and choreographer Toni Basil told a California federal judge Monday that she reached an agreement with AMC over the cable channel's alleged "willful, intentional and purposeful use and exploitation" of her No. 1 hit song "Mickey" in a promo trailer for the series "Preacher." Any terms of the out-of-court settlement were not included in the filing, but Basil said that once its terms are met, she will will dismiss with prejudice the entire action. Counsel for Basil and AMC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Basil has been the sole owner of the U.S. copyright to the song...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS