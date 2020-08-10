Ex-Mass. Judge Wants Out Of Clinician's Harassment Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts state judge who resigned after being accused of sexually harassing a court clinician sought an early win Monday in a civil suit alleging he orchestrated the woman's removal when she expressed reservations about continuing an affair, arguing he was not her employer. Thomas Estes argued that Tammy Cagle instead worked for Behavioral Health Network Inc., another defendant in the case which also filed a summary judgment motion Monday. Estes was the presiding judge in the Pittsfield, Massachusetts, drug court while Cagle worked for BHN as a clinician assigned to his court, the judge said. "Plaintiff has consistently identified BHN...

