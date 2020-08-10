Lawyer Says Thalidomide Client's Claims Are Years Late

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Waters Kraus & Paul LLP attorney called on a Pennsylvania federal court Monday to toss her onetime client's allegations that the lawyer misled her about when a suit over the purported link between the drug thalidomide and birth defects would be resolved, saying the woman filed her claims too late. Attorney Kay Gunderson Reeves said plaintiff Carolyn Sampson's claims that the attorney promised a resolution within 18 months during a September 2011 phone call were barred under Pennsylvania law by a two-year statute of limitations. Sampson has brought related claims against Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and firm partner Steve...

