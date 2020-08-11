Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fired Finance Exec Must Face Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge says Bramshill Investments can pursue claims that a former executive stole trade secrets by sending investor lists and other confidential material from a company email account to her email account at a competing business.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez on Monday largely denied former executive director Ashley Pullen's dismissal bid after concluding that Bramshill had sufficiently pled its claims under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act and the New Jersey Trade Secrets Act. The judge also upheld claims for breach of contract and breach of the duty of loyalty.

"At this stage, plaintiff has adequately...

