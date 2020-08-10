Norwegian Cruise Beats Insurance Kickback Suit At 11th Circ.

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit found Monday that a lower court correctly tossed a proposed class action alleging Norwegian Cruise Lines deceptively sold travel insurance, holding that the customers' claims are barred by the insurance contracts' arbitration provision and class action waivers. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said class representatives' allegations fall within their signed contracts' arbitration clause and the Florida district court did not err in granting Norwegian's motion to compel arbitration and holding that the contracts' class action waivers apply. "Parties will not be required to arbitrate when they have not agreed to do so," the panel said in...

