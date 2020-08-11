W.Va. Doctor Illegally Prescribed Opioids, Jury Finds

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia doctor charged in a wave of arrests last year by a federal opioid task force was convicted Monday of prescribing opioids to two patients without a legitimate medical need. Dr. Ricky Houdersheldt was found guilty on 17 counts of distribution for writing prescriptions to two patients who didn't need them and doing so under "seedy" circumstances, prosecutors said, including one situation in which they said Houdersheldt wrote the prescriptions to coerce a patient to have sex with him. The counts on which Houdersheldt was found guilty were related to prescriptions for patients known as "DL" and "BW."...

