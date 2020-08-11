Verizon Slaps Suit On Pa. Locality For Rejecting Tower Plan

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Verizon and a wireless tower builder have sued a Pennsylvania municipality in federal court for rejecting their plan to build a cellular site, claiming the locality banked on advice from an outside firm with unproven engineering expertise when blocking the project. A Pittsburgh-area unit of the mobile giant joined with Capital Telecom Holdings II LLC in the litigation filed Monday against the Municipality of Bethel Park and its local council, which had denied the application after some of the site's neighbors voiced concerns. Verizon and Capital Telecom, noting that Bethel Park's Planning Commission had unanimously approved the plan before it started...

