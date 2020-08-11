FERC Asks DC Circ. To Back Its Call On Texas Gas Project

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says it made the right call when it greenlighted the construction of a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Texas, and it wants the D.C. Circuit to shoot down a challenge that argues otherwise. While there are perils associated with the project — to surface water quality and certain at-risk species, among other things — FERC says it had its eyes wide open when the agency gave its approval after four years of review. "The commission nonetheless found that, if constructed and operated in accordance with the conditions imposed, the project is consistent with the public...

