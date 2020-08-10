MEI Pharma Lied About Cancer Drug's Potential, Investor Says

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- MEI Pharma Inc. and its executives lied to investors about setbacks in the development of a cancer drug, violating federal securities laws and leading to artificially inflated stock prices, a shareholder alleged in a proposed class action brought Monday in California federal court. Shareholder Guy Bahat claims the San Diego-based pharmaceutical company, its CEO Daniel P. Gold and Chief Financial Officer Brian G. Drazba made materially false and misleading statements to the investing public regarding MEI Pharma's business, operational and compliance policies. Bahat says at the heart of the issue is MEI Pharma's clinical drug candidate Pracinostat, for treatment of Acute Myeloid...

