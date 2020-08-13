EPA Yanks Methane Regs For Oil And Gas Infrastructure

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rescinded Obama-era regulations that clamped down on methane emissions from new and modified oil and gas infrastructure on Thursday, saying the previous administration didn't legally justify them. The move, which finalizes a proposal the EPA made in August 2019, rolls back the New Source Performance Standards crafted in 2012 and 2016 by removing oil and gas transmission and storage infrastructure from regulation of emissions of methane — a short-lived but potent greenhouse gas — and other volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. The EPA claims the Obama administration included transmission and storage equipment in the standards without...

