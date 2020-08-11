OIG Says State Dept. $8.1B Emergency Arms Sale Was Lawful

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of State watchdog said in a report released Tuesday that the agency lawfully bypassed Congress to approve $8.1 billion in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in response to supposed imminent threats from Iran, a contentious move opposed by many lawmakers. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's May 2019 emergency declaration, which allowed his agency to bypass a congressional hold placed on arms sales to the two Middle Eastern countries, was a legal use of the Arms Export Control Act, according to the State Department Office of Inspector General's report. Democrats on the House Foreign...

