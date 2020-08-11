Ways To Secure Consumers' Electronic Consent For Data Use

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Many existing and new privacy-related laws require prior written consent from consumers to use or disclose their nonpublic personal information. For digital businesses obtaining multipurpose electronically signed consumer consents can be easily done and provide protection against civil and regulatory actions for misuse of actual and prospective customers' data. This article addresses these types of consents and the requirements and limitations thereof in the context of the several key federal privacy laws: Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Telemarketing Sales Rule, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, California Consumer Privacy Act and Controlling the Assault of Non-Solicited Pornography and Marketing Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS