Owner Of 54 Restaurants Seeks $50M In COVID-19 Coverage

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Consolidated Restaurant Operations Inc., which owns 54 restaurants in the U.S. and United Arab Emirates, is asking Westport Insurance Corp. to fork over up to $50 million for losses incurred due to COVID-19 shutdowns, according to a suit filed in New York state court. CRO said in the suit filed Aug. 5 that it has experienced tens of millions of dollars in losses and expects to suffer tens of millions more as "many" jurisdictions have reversed plans to reopen businesses. CRO said it had to close 30 restaurants and exited five states in the U.S. since the pandemic. The group said that...

