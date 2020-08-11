Acquitted Former Citi Trader Wins Unfair Dismissal Case

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 4:41 PM BST) -- A former Citibank NA trader acquitted of manipulating foreign exchange markets has won an unfair dismissal case against the bank but cannot get his job back, a London employment tribunal has ruled. Employment Tribunal Judge Alison Russell ruled in favor of Rohan Ramchandani, who was sacked from his job as head of European foreign exchange trading in 2014, but rejected his request to be reinstated, saying it would not be practicable. In a ruling published July 30, Judge Russell criticized Citi's "unreasonable failure" to follow its own disciplinary process when it fired Ramchandani over his participation in chatrooms with currency traders...

