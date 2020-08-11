Ex-BNY Mellon Exec Fights Bid To Ax Firing Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A former executive of a Bank of New York Mellon Corp. investment unit asked a New York federal judge Monday to reject the company's bid to dismiss his suit alleging he is owed $16 million after he was fired in retaliation for blowing the whistle on possibly unlawful business activities. BNY Mellon argued John "Jack" Yang was fired for repeated violations of company policies that protect confidential information and prevent data loss and isn't owed any money, according to the July 27 motion to dismiss Yang's amended complaint. But Yang asked U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to keep the April...

