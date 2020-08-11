FaceBank Files For IPO Following FuboTV Tie-Up

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Virtual entertainment company FaceBank Group on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering guided by Wilson Sonsini and Cooley LLP, just four months after it merged with sports-focused streaming service FuboTV and as sports games continue to face shutdowns over coronavirus concerns. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC-led FaceBank Group Inc. said it was raising $100 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Companies often use the $100 million figure as a placeholder to calculate filing fees. The number of shares up for sale and their price wasn't revealed. The underwriters, represented by Cooley, are Evercore Group LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Needham...

