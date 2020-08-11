5th Circ. Keeps La. Coastal Drilling Suits In State Court

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday kept in Louisiana state court lawsuits alleging oil and gas companies unlawfully drilled along the state's coast for decades, rebuffing the companies' latest bid to remove to federal court the suits lodged by Louisiana parishes. Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and others had urged the appeals court to reverse a lower court ruling that claims asserted by Cameron and Plaquemines parishes belonged in state court. The companies, which had a previous removal request rejected, claimed that a 2018 export report revealed that some of the drilling activities at issue occurred during World War II when they were...

