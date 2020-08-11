Trade Court Finds Report Doesn't Support Duties On Flanges

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade again rejected the Commerce Department's decision to hit Chinese iron flanges with anti-dumping duties, finding Tuesday that the U.S. International Trade Commission report Commerce cited doesn't actually support the conclusion the products are subject to the fees. CIT Judge Timothy C. Stanceu said that the 2003 report evaluating anti-dumping duties on certain nonmalleable cast iron pipe fittings imported from China doesn't support Commerce's conclusion that Star Pipe Products' iron flanges fit the description of pipe fittings in the report. The commission defines pipe fittings as tube connectors that can attach tubes to other parts, change the...

