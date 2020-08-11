Texas Doc At Center Of $200M Referral Fraud Gets 5½ Years

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The anesthesiologist at the center of a $200 million hospital referral fraud scheme has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $82 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Richard Ferdinand Toussaint Jr., the co-founder of defunct Forest Park Medical Center in Dallas, was sentenced on Monday to 66 months in federal prison for his part in the kickback scheme that paid about $40 million to doctors for referring bariatric and spinal surgery patients to the hospital. That sentence will run concurrent with a 41-month prison sentence he...

