NJ City Fights Suit By Ex-Judge Accused Of Being Drunk

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Newark, New Jersey, officials urged a federal court on Tuesday to toss a former municipal judge's lawsuit alleging she lost her job because she was falsely accused of being drunk at work, arguing that she wasn't fired but rather lawfully replaced after her term expired.

Vanessa Williams Powell was legally succeeded by Ashlie C. Gibbons in May 2017 following a three-year period in which Powell served as a "holdover" judge after her term ended in 2014, according to dismissal briefs by Newark City Council members and other officials. They said holdover judges may only serve until successors are appointed and confirmed...

