Epstein Associate Maxwell Decries 'Onerous' Confinement

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell asked a New York federal judge to order prison officials to release her into the general population Monday, saying precautions prompted by the apparent suicide of her alleged sex trafficking co-conspirator Epstein have made life in prison "onerous." Maxwell, 58, said that her current situation, which involves constant surveillance and limited access to a computer, threatens her constitutional right to participate in her defense, which will require time-consuming review of voluminous discovery materials. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has proposed to allow Maxwell three hours per day to review the discovery material, but she argued that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS