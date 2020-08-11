Investor Sues To Halt GlobalSCAPE's $217M Merger

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A GlobalSCAPE Inc. investor filed a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court late Monday seeking to halt the software company's proposed $217 million merger with HelpSystems LLC until more information is disclosed about the transaction. Investor Michael Hawley asserts that GlobalSCAPE's directors have breached their fiduciary duty by pursuing a tender offer and merger he says is unfair to the company's "non-insider" stockholders. The four directors named as defendants in the suit, including CEO Robert Alpert, hold roughly 24% of the company's outstanding common stock, the suit says. "The tender offer fails to maximize stockholder value, and defendants have failed...

