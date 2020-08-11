Air Ambulance Co. Beats Paramedic OT Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action brought by a former flight paramedic who claimed Air Evac EMS Inc. shorted him on overtime, saying he was covered by a $2.95 million settlement in Kentucky. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark granted the medical evacuation company summary judgment Monday, saying if Darrin Buchta wanted his own overtime lawsuit to get off the ground, he should have opted out of the deal in the Bluegrass State. The language of the Kentucky settlement applied to all claims related to how Air Evac paid workers like Buchta, and his Missouri suit...

