Iancu Urges No Arthrex Remand In PTAB Fee Model Case

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu urged the Federal Circuit Monday to hold off on any Arthrex-based remand in a case alleging that the PTAB's fee model improperly encourages judges to institute America Invents Act reviews, saying judges should wait until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to review Arthrex. The case, centering on patents covering a feature of card games used in casinos, challenges the constitutionality of the appointment of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges, which is an issue currently before the high court, Iancu said in a filing Monday. The justices are considering appeals of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS