Iancu Wants Case Over PTAB Fee Model Held For Arthrex

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu has urged the Federal Circuit to pause a case alleging that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's fee model improperly encourages judges to institute America Invents Act reviews, saying the case should be held until the U.S. Supreme Court moves forward on Arthrex. The case, centering on patents covering a feature of card games used in casinos, challenges the constitutionality of the appointment of PTAB judges, which is an issue currently before the high court, Iancu said in a filing Monday. The justices are considering appeals of the Federal Circuit's Oct. 31 decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS