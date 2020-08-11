Split 11th Circ. Says Ga. Dental Board Must Face Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Georgia's dental board members can't claim state action immunity to shield themselves from an antitrust suit lodged against them by SmileDirectClub, a split Eleventh Circuit declared Tuesday in a ruling that included a separate opinion from each judge on the panel. The majority didn't buy the Georgia Board of Dentistry's argument that the challenged rule — which requires that a dentist be present when a nondentist employee takes digital photos of a patient's teeth — had "in reality" been enacted by the governor. The board sought to make the case that it was acting as an agent of the state and...

