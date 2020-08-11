Utilities Blast Broadband Cos.' Push To Split Pole-Fixing Costs

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- An electric utility group has urged the FCC to reject the broadband industry's push to require power companies to cover part of the costs of repairing utility poles in areas lacking high-speed internet, saying it would hinder their broadband expansion efforts. The Coalition of Concerned Utilities asked the Federal Communications Commission to deny internet providers' request for an expedited ruling on their petition to change how the repair costs are allocated when poles are damaged and repairs are needed for telecom equipment. The utilities' group made the ex parte filing Monday in response to NCTA — The Internet & Television Association filing a petition July...

