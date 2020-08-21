Calif. Communities Fight Delay In Climate Change Litigation

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- California cities and counties seeking climate change-related damages have urged the Ninth Circuit not to stay its order returning the case to state court, arguing that the energy company defendants are trying to delay the litigation. San Mateo County, the city of Imperial Beach and other California communities said Thursday that there is no reason for the court to grant the request by Chevron Corp. and other major energy companies to pause the court's mandate so the U.S. Supreme Court could have an opportunity to weigh in. The Ninth Circuit sided with the communities when it remanded the cases and again...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS