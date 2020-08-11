Pot Co. Can't Stop TCPA Suit For High Court Autodialer Ruling

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to stop a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit against a cannabis marketing company to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on a similar case, saying Tuesday she can't determine whether the cases truly overlap. U.S. District Judge Donna Ryu rejected Baker Technologies' motion to stay the class action until next year, when the high court is expected to rule on Facebook Inc. v. Duguid, which could impact what type of autodialing equipment is banned by the TCPA. Without more evidence about what type of equipment Baker Technologies uses, it's impossible to determine whether the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS