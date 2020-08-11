Tenn. DAs' Sackler Claims Still Blocked By Purdue Ch. 11

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge won't let a group of Tennessee district attorneys pursue claims against the former president of Purdue Pharma LP, saying Tuesday their argument that a judgment against Richard Sackler wouldn't affect the Chapter 11 case "makes absolutely no sense." Affirming an injunction by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon wrote that the case against Sackler, led by District Attorney Bryant C. Dunaway, is clearly related to Purdue's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as it concerns actions Sackler took when running the company and his alleged role in the national opioid crisis. Tennessee District Attorneys Robert J....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS