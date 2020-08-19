3 Securities Law Basics Every Benefits Attorney Should Know

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Heightened oversight of executive compensation, increased interest in employee stock ownership plans and the U.S. Supreme Court's January punt in a case claiming IBM insiders should have staved off retirement plan losses have made familiarity with securities law a valuable commodity for benefits lawyers. Such knowledge proves to be key when employers need advice on offering company stock to workers, managing ESOPs and following executive compensation regulations without accruing fines or getting sued. While benefits attorneys sometimes defer to securities lawyers on such issues, they increase their value when they can answer certain fundamental questions themselves, according to Fred Reish, a benefits partner at...

