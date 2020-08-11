House Panel Wants Probe Of Agencies' Pebble Mine Review

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Democratic leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have asked federal inspectors general to look into agencies' environmental review of the Pebble Mine project in Alaska, saying the process was too hasty and may have put political concerns ahead of science. In a letter to the inspectors general of the U.S. Department of Defense and the Army on Monday, committee chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Calif., and Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., called for an investigation into the Army Corps' review that culminated in a July 24 environmental impact statement. That EIS paved the way for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS