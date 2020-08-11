Metals Investor Seeks To Ax Award In Mexican Gold Mine Fight

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A precious metals investor asked the Tenth Circuit to vacate a $400,000 award in its long-running dispute with Canada's Goldgroup Mining Inc. over a Mexican gold mine, saying a Colorado federal court wrongly confirmed the award this spring. U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore made two substantial blunders in his May order confirming the award, DynaResource claimed on Monday. For one, Judge Moore declined to rule on whether related litigation in Mexico effectively waived the arbitration at hand, even after finding that it is up to courts to decide whether a waiver occurred. "After having determined that the decision of waiver...

