Virtu Sues Insurer For Not Covering $11M Hacking Fraud

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- AXIS Insurance Co. breached its contract with Virtu Financial Inc. by failing to cover $11 million lost in an email hacking incident, the financial giant alleged in a new suit filed in New York federal court Monday. Virtu says that it paid "substantial premiums" for a $10 million insurance policy purchased in 2019 that covered "computer systems fraud," given the "common occurrence" of cyberattacks on financial institutions. Then, in May of last year, hackers took over the email account of an unnamed Virtu executive and, while impersonating that executive, directed Virtu's accounting department to wire nearly $11 million to Chinese banks...

